Rocket Mortgage Classic partners with Trap Golf for exclusive merchandise
"Stay Trappy." That's the slogan for Trap Golf, a golf apparel and lifestyle company that has taken center stage at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend. Co-founded by Wayne Birch, Jr., the company is known for its colorful log and slogans like "golf is dope," and "golf, art and hip hop." Tournament officials partnered with Trap Golf and Eastside Golf, another African American-owned golf apparel company, to feature their merchandise in the pro shop.