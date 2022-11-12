Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Arrives in New York City

The festive season began in Manhattan on Saturday, November 12, as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived to the area from Queensbury, New York.

According to the Rockefeller Center website, the tree is 82 feet tall and weighs 14 tons. The Norway spruce, believed to be about 85 to 90 years old, was donated by the Lebowitz family, the Glens Falls Chronicle reported.

Footage captured by Nollaig O’Connor shows the tree lying outside the Rockefeller Center and being prepared to be hoisted by crews.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place on November 30, the Rockefeller Center said. Credit: Nollaig O’Connor via Storyful