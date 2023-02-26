Rock Slide Shuts Down California Highway

A section of a state highway in California remained shut after rock slides and erosion from the recent storm added to extensive damage from storms that hit the region in January, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Footage posted to the Caltrans District 7 Twitter page shows rocks and debris sliding onto a section of State Route 33 located in Los Padres National Forest, California, on February 25.

Caltrans said on February 26 that several roads, including the State Route 33, were closed in places due to weather conditions. Credit: Caltrans District 7 via Storyful