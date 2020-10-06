Rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen dies at 65

Eddie Van Halen, considered one of rock music's greatest guitar players and a founding member of the hugely successful rock band named after him and his drummer brother, died of cancer on Tuesday.

His son, Wolfgang, tweeted the news Tuesday, writing, "I can't believe I'm having to write this but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning..."

Van Halen was known for his dizzyingly fast virtuosic shredding, and his innovative tapping technique has inspired thousands of hard rocking teens since the late 70's. The band was most well-known for songs like "Jump", "Right Now" and the instrumental track "Eruption" which decades later is still Van Halen's best-known solo.

Van Halen was 65 years old.