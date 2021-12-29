Robotic Precision Therapy Clinic
Canada's rout of Austria was nothing more than a glorified scrimmage.
Joel Embiid scored 36 points and added 11 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 114-109 victory over the undermanned Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.
The NFL announced Madden, the icon known for being the Raiders' longtime head coach as well as for his broadcasting career and the video game series that bore his name, has died.
John Madden died on Tuesday morning. He was 85.
Another wave of NHL postponements were announced on Tuesday.
Marchand ripped the league and union for implementing "taxi squads" to keep games going, but not allowing them for the Olympics so NHLers can participate in Beijing.
"He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.”
The Americans forfeited Tuesday's game against Switzerland and began a team-wide quarantine after two players tested positive for Covid.
This isn't the first time Kareem has criticized LeBron.
Justin Sourdif has received a one-game suspension at the World Juniors for an illegal hit.
Beijing Olympic protocols contain a policy that could bar athletes from the 2022 Winter Games long after they’ve cleared COVID-19 infections.
The NFL's new protocol reflects a change in CDC guidance issued on Monday.
Whether you're playing for pride or a trophy, our fantasy football analysts have you covered with their positional rankings.
Congratulations on making it to Championship Week. Andy Behrens is here with his Week 17 priority pickups to help you go get that ring.
From Brady to Biles to Ohtani to Giannis, here are the top sports stories for 2021.
With Tuukka Rask's seemingly imminent return, this Boston Bruins group as we know it is gearing up for one last run.
Qatar wants to attract 1.2 million people to the World Cup but will struggle to accommodate many of them. With ticket sales beginning in January, supporters are in for a shock when they look for somewhere to stay: Qatar already looks sold out. Extensive searches by The Associated Press of leading hotel chains and aggregation websites found only one property with availability for the entire tournament which runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18. Most rooms have already been block-booked by World Cup organ
BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde mastered a tricky course to win a World Cup super-G by a large margin Wednesday for his third straight victory in the discipline. The Norwegian skier finished 0.72 seconds ahead of Raphael Haaser of Austria and 0.85 seconds ahead of another Austrian, world champion Vincent Kriechmayr. Ryan Cochran-Siegle, the American who won this race last year, finished fourth, missing the podium by five hundredths. Kilde’s other super-G victories this season came i
The Alamo Bowl is more notable for who won't be there.
Less than four months after making his in-ring debut, Bronson Rechsteiner is tearing his way through WWE and is arguably the brightest talent on the NXT roster.