Robot takes podium as orchestra conductor in Seoul

STORY: Meet EveR 6, the first robot conductor to lead South Korea's national orchestra

The two-armed robot is designed by the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology

EveR 6 made its debut alongside principal conductor Choi Soo-yeoul, who said he was surprised by the robot's detailed movements

But EveR 6 has a major flaw

[Choi Soo-yeoul, Principal conductor/Korean Chamber Orchestra]

“EveR 6’s critical weakness is that it cannot listen. What was a bit interesting during the rehearsal was that me and other musicians were making a lot of efforts to understand the robot as we knew it could not listen, which made us feel like we were connecting to it.”

[Song In-ho, Editor/Performance Magazine]

"I guess it would be able to do the conducting all by itself when it's equipped with artificial intelligence to understand and analyze the music. I find it very encouraging. Regardless of the musical sense and talent, the attempt itself was very good, I think.”

[Lee Young-ju, Music student]

"For those who study traditional Korean music like myself, the most essential thing is ‘breath’ of the music performers. It seemed there was some work to be done for the robot to do the job."

The humanoid robot guided three of five pieces showcased on June 30

[Choi Soo-yeoul, Principal conductor/Korean Chamber Orchestra]

"I think it was a recital that showed that (robots and humans) can co-exist and complement each other, rather than one replacing the other.”