Robinson: Mayo 'needs to fix the energy inside the building' in New England 'NFL Total Access'
When you care compiling the blame game list for the Cowboys failure, don’t miss CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Dan Quinn among others
Eight teams remain vying for the Lombardi Trophy in the NFL playoffs' divisional round. Here's how they rank based on Super Bowl odds.
Bills Mafia is not happy the NFL assigned Shawn Hochuli to work divisional playoff game against the Chiefs.
Former Bears QB Jay Cutler believes they should stick with Justin Fields.
Kelly Stafford, wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, says Lions fans shouldn't have booed her while she was with her children at the playoff game in Detroit.
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin abruptly left a postgame news conference midway through a question about his contract status following his team’s playoff loss on Monday.
Regrets, Sean McVay has a few. Less than two years after shepherding the Los Angeles Rams to a triumph in Super Bowl 56, McVay's dubious decisions doomed L.A. to a 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions and his former quarterback Jared Goff. McVay burned one timeout 90 seconds into the second half and another with 13:47 left in the game. That left the Rams with one timeout when they reached the Lions 34 just under the 5-minute mark only to see a holding call push them back 10 yards and almost certainly
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Dan Campbell has receipts. He's just not ready to turn them in yet. “There will be a time and place for that,” the Detroit Lions coach said Monday, a day after leading his team to a win over the Los Angeles Rams to give the franchise its first playoff win in 32 years. Detroit, the NFC’s No. 2 seed, will host two playoff games in one postseason for the first time in franchise history in a divisional round matchup next Sunday against the winner of the Philadelphia-Tampa Ba
On Sunday, the "Mockingbird" rapper said his New Year's resolution was for the Lions to win the Super Bowl in an Instagram video
"Some people go to play football and some people go to play dress-up, OK?" Kelce said on TikTok
While Orchard Park, N.Y., the home of the Bills, was battered with snow throughout the week, the weather should improve for the Chiefs' playoff game.
Picking Jordan Love once made Brian Gutekunst a pariah in Green Bay. Now, the Packers GM looks astute for executing a masterful plan.
Following the Eagles' epic collapse down the stretch and in Sunday's NFL wild-card game, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has some big decisions to make.
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce clears the air about his future on his podcast, saying he is not trying to draw out his retirement decision.
Viewers are convinced boxer hit Mulhern harder than was planned
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shares his two kids with wife Brittany Mahomes
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Get ready for Patrick Mahomes versus Josh Allen: Playoff Edition Part III. Only this time there’s a twist — and no, it doesn’t involve potential sightings of Taylor Swift at Buffalo’s more popular wing joints. The most significant change from a football perspective involves the Kansas City Chiefs (12-6) leaving the frigid comforts of Arrowhead in January by traveling to the equally frigid — and snowier — confines of Highmark Stadium for an AFC divisional round playoff s
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning say captain Steven Stamkos will remain with the team through at least the end of the regular season. Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois made it clear Tuesday that Stamkos will not be traded before the March 8 deadline. “I know as we get closer to the deadline, a popular and interesting topic is who’s going to get traded (and) who won’t get traded. Steven Stamkos isn’t getting traded,’’ BriseBois said. “We can put that one to bed. If anyone was s
Seven patients went for hypothermia, three for frostbite as the temperature dipped below freezing in Kansas City on Saturday night.
"I think Patrick had just made eagle and I'm just like 'Had to be him.'"