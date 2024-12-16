Robert Williams III slams home the alley-oop
Robert Williams III slams home the alley-oop, 12/15/2024
Robert Williams III slams home the alley-oop, 12/15/2024
Already riddled with injuries, Detroit lost three more defenders in Sunday's loss to the Bills. At what point is too much, too much?
It was hard to find fantasy football points amongst the major stars at running back, but that wasn't the case as you went lower down the week's rankings. Tera Roberts breaks it down.
Khalil Dorsey was carted off the field with a lower leg injury, after Carlton Davis III had already exited with a potential concussion.
The Bears will now officially miss the playoffs for a fourth straight season.
Scott Pianowski examines the highs and lows from the opening round of the fantasy football playoffs.
Philadelphia has now equaled the Lions' record atop the NFC standings.
The fantasy football semifinals are on the horizon for many leagues. Get ahead of the pack with these waiver wire suggestions.
The Bengals have a challenge to sign Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have plenty at stake in one of the NFL's best matchups of Week 15, while the Detroit Lions are eyeing their 12 consecutive win.
Horvath put up 204 rushing yards and threw for two touchdowns as Navy beat Army 31-13.
Arnold played in 10 of Oklahoma's 12 games this season.
The Yankees acquired a shutdown closer. The Brewers acquired a reliable starter, as well as a promising prospect.
Aside from a couple of names at the top, the list of wide receivers having massive fantasy football seasons looks very different than previous years. Matt Harmon investigates.
NFL security is partnering with the FBI to investigate, the league commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed.
The Yahoo team delivers their predictions on which players will help carry you to a fantasy football championship this season.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to a crucial victory in Week 15.
Texans wide receiver Nico Collins saw a fan in the stands and tossed him a football following a Nov. 24 touchdown against the Titans. The move earned him a fine by the NFL.
Here are all the inactives for Week 15.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 15. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 15 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.
Here's a look at Week 15 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.