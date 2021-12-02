Robert Williams III with a block vs the Philadelphia 76ers

The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — J.T Miller scored and added two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 6-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night. Luke Schenn, Tyler Motte, Tanner Pearson, Bo Horvat, and Alex Chiasson chipped in for the Canucks (8-14-2) as they finished their five-game road trip with a 2-3-0 record. Quinn Hughes had four assists on the night as Thatcher Demko made 19 saves in net. Adam Gaudette scored in his debut with the Senators (4-15-1) after being claimed on waivers from the Chicago