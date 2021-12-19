Robert Williams III with an alley oop vs the New York Knicks

The Canadian Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jesper Fast scored in the opening two minutes and they each added an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 on Saturday night. Brett Pesce, Teuvo Teravainen and Jack Drury also scored for the Hurricanes. Brady Skjei had two assists to help Carolina won for the sixth time in its last seven games. Frederik Andersen stopped 32 shots, improving his career record to 10-1-3 against Los Angeles. The Hurricanes have won both games sin