Robert Williams III with an alley oop vs the Philadelphia 76ers

Davis' status for Game 6 wasn't immediately clear after a blow to his head late in the game.
OTTAWA — It appears Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is out as a prospective owner of the NHL's Ottawa Senators. Multiple media outlets reported Thursday that a bid for the team by real estate developers Remington Group will not proceed. Reynolds was believed to be attached to that bid. ESPN's Emily Kaplan was first to report the news. Reynolds, along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, recently purchased Welsh soccer club AFC Wrexham. The team has been the feature of a hit documentary show that was r
The Oilers will be without defenceman Darnell Nurse for a pivotal Game 5 in Vegas.
The Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and Suns owner Mat Ishbia appeared to put their altercation behind them in a funny moment before Game 5.
Henrik Stenson’s astonishingly quick fall from grace in Europe golf gathered yet more pace on Thursday when he resigned from the DP World Tour. From Ryder Cup captain to the wilderness in under nine months.
Pegula and Coco Gauff led criticism of the tournament organisers after they were denied the chance to speak after their doubles final
The Raptors have cast a wide net in the search for their new head coach, which now includes 15-year NBA veteran JJ Redick.
Giannis Antetokounmpo issued a strongly worded social media post Tuesday after being left off the NBA all-defensive teams.
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry began the season as a starter, but he’s currently thriving as the leader of the Heat’s bench unit in the playoffs.
Tiger Woods' golfer son Charlie is his mini-me both on and off the green
It’s not like the Titanic, but full of bears
The Blue Jays' major-league roster has performed approximately to expectations so far in 2023, but the same can't be said for the team's top prospects.
Overlong episodes, quizzical character choices, too many plots, fake joy − The second half of "Ted Lasso" Season 3 is falling apart.
This is what the Lakers feared, their fans dreaded and the Golden State Warriors needed. A possible Anthony Davis injury would turn series upside down.
Woods was not included in the 155-strong field issued by the PGA for next week’s event at Oak Hill Country Club.
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has blasted the referee for a perceived mistake made in the build-up to Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne's equaliser in the sides' 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night. De Bruyne's scorcher cancelled out an almost equally ferocious strike from Vinicius Jr as the two heavyweights could not be separated. De Bruyne's strike did not come without its fair share of controversy, though, as the ball appeared to go out in the build-up with Ancelotti subsequently being yellow-carded for his vehement protests.
Many fantasy managers are using the trade market to fill holes on their roster — which makes this the perfect time to pounce.
STORY: Halba Diouf dreams of running under France’s banner in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris…The 21-year-old has been training hard to improve her timings in the 200 meter.But as a transgender woman, her hopes were dashed in March when the World Athletics Council banned athletes like her from competing in women’s events.WA President Sebastien Coe cited a common refrain – the “need to protect the female category” … a frequently used justification for the outright exclusion of trans women from athletic competition.The ban has left Diouf feeling “marginalized” and “hounded.”"Even if we are a minority, we deserve to live freely, we deserve to take part in competitions and to compete in our category and we are being refused that. And the only safeguard transgender women have is their right to live as they wish and we are being refused that. For me it's persecution. I don't quite understand."Up until World Athletics’ latest move, transgender female athletes could take part in top competitions as long as their levels of natural testosterone were below a certain threshold…Five nanomoles per liter of blood – a standard set in 2018 that threw into question the participation of elite female athletes with differences in sexual development (DSD) like South Africa’s Caster Semenya. World Athletics – then known as the International Association of Athletics – recommended oral contraceptives to bring certain female athletes under the threshold.The regulations were roundly criticized by the World Medical Association on ethical grounds.In March, regulations for natural testosterone – often perceived as the sole determinant of athletic performance – were halved to 2.5 nanomoles for female athletes and must be maintained for two years for DSD athletes.And still, Diouf meets that requirement."I started my hormonal treatment three years ago, in January 2020, when I came to South of France. I started it with estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone blockers. I could see results after three, four months. (flash) It was progressive, I mean you don't become a woman overnight, it really does take time. It's gradual."“Her testosterone levels are currently below those found on average in women who were born as women, cisgender women."Diouf’s endocrinologist Alain Berliner finds the ban confusing and calls it a "kind of transphobia.”"For this laboratory, the testosterone level for a woman is between 0.08 and, let's say, 0.50 (micrograms per liter - 0.28 to 1.67 nanomoles per liter) and Halba has 0.21 (0.73 nanomoles per liter). So she is absolutely not advantaged in sports by the testosterone because she has very, very little. In Halba's case, who is a woman in every sense of the word - she is hormonally a woman - and from a physiological and legal point of view, a woman. Everything is in order.”LGBTQI advocacy groups say excluding trans athletes amounts to discrimination.And Diouf is determined to fight for her right to compete.“For me there's no plan B, there's no giving up on the Olympics. For me 'no' is not an option.”
The Maple Leafs are best known for the offensive talent at the top of their roster, but they kept their season alive with sturdy team defence in Game 4.
Owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the Welsh club celebrated returning to the EnglishFootball League after a 15-year absence.