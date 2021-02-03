Robert Covington with a buzzer beater vs the Washington Wizards
Robert Covington (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Washington Wizards, 02/02/2021
Robert Covington (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Washington Wizards, 02/02/2021
Fred VanVleet grabbed several major accolades in a 54-point night versus Orlando, including the Raptors single-game scoring record.
LeBron James called the woman who was ejected from the contest "Courtside Karen."
Several Chiefs players were reportedly lined up to receive a haircut when the barber's positive landed.
The former Angels shortstop opted out of last season in the final week.
The NBA has postponed 23 games this season as a result of COVID-19 concerns.
The Edmonton Oilers need to get out the brooms and start stringing some wins together.
Tua Tagovailoa could be a strong trade piece if the Dolphins go after Deshaun Watson.
Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe has gone from a contract hopeful to a core piece off the Raptors bench -- and he's only improving. The 26-year-old is embracing the opportunity and is committed to increasing his role with the Raptors throughout the season.
Tennis Canada has renamed its annual showcase tennis event after announcing a 10-year partnership with a bank.
Let's check in on the fantasy hockey landscape as we head into Week 4 of the NHL season.
"Football made me such an angry person, everything bothered me."
MONTREAL — Led by Tyler Toffoli and Josh Anderson, the Montreal Canadiens' off-season acquisitions are paying big dividends 10 games into the 2020-21 season. Toffoli and Anderson each scored twice on Tuesday as the Montreal Canadiens celebrated captain Shea Weber's 1,000th game with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Toffoli and Anderson, as well as other newcomers including veteran forward Corey Perry, backup goaltender Jake Allen and defenceman Joel Edmundson, have fit like a glove so far with a Canadiens team looking to build on an unexpected post-season run last year. "We're having success because that was the goal from the get-go when we made those kinds of deals," Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said. "So far it's working out well. "We're 10 games in so that's certainly encouraging, but as I often mention it's a long year and we've just got to keep plugging away." Toffoli, whose second goal was a highlight reel-worthy backhander, continued to haunt his old team as the Canadiens swept a two-game series with Vancouver and improved to 7-1-2 to move a point ahead of idle Toronto into first place in the North Division. Eight of Toffoli's nine goals this season have come against the Canucks. "We always thought that Tyler Toffoli was really good at scoring goals and was a smart player we could use in all sorts of situations, well that's what he's doing," Julien said. "He's killing penalties, on the power play, 5-on-5, and that goal he scored tonight on the backhand was a beauty." Toffoli added an assist on Jeff Petry's empty-net goal to cap the scoring. Montreal forward Nick Suzuki had two assists. Weber had an assist on Toffoli's second goal, giving the 35-year-old bruising defenceman seven points (two goals, five assists) in 10 games this season. Antoine Roussel, Elias Pettersson and Tanner Pearson scored for the Canucks (6-7-0). Allen made 36 saves for Montreal, while Thatcher Demko stopped 28 shots for Vancouver. Montreal, which kicked off the two-game series between the teams with a 6-2 win on Monday, improved to 4-0-1 against the Canucks, outscoring them 28-15 over those five games. Anderson, acquired from Columbus in an off-season trade that sent forward Max Domi to the Blue Jackets, is proving to be every bit the power forward the Canadiens have been craving for years. He scored the first two goals of the game and now has six on the season. He had just one goal in 26 games last year with Columbus. The big winger opened the scoring at 14:53 of the first period. Ben Chiarot sent the puck toward the Vancouver goal and it wound up in front of Anderson, who outmuscled Canucks defenceman Jalen Chatfield and put the puck past Demko. Montreal went up 2-0 with three minutes left in the opening period after Suzuki picked off a bad outlet pass in the Canucks zone. Suzuki's shot was blocked by Tyler Myers but the puck went right to Brett Kulak, whose shot was tipped in by Anderson. The Canadiens rode their momentum into the second period and had a couple of chances to score on an early power play, but Demko made a couple of big saves on Perry. That seemed to give the Canucks some life, and Roussel scored his first of the season when picked up a rebound and beat Allen at 4:20 of the second. Toffoli restored Montreal's two-goal lead when he tipped in a Joel Edmundson shot at 12:29 of the second, then put the Canadiens up 4-1 around three minutes later when he outmanoeuvred former Hab Jordie Benn and fired a backhand past Demko. Toffoli played 10 regular-season games and seven post-season games with the Canucks last season after Vancouver acquired him in a trade with Los Angeles. He signed a four-year, US$17 million contract with the Canadiens in October. Pettersson scored his fourth of the year on a power play 53 seconds into the third period with a slick wrist shot over Allen form the right face-off circle. The Canucks sent Demko to the bench for an extra attacker and were rewarded for late pressure when Pearson scored with 42 second left. But Petry put the game away with an empty-netter. Toffoli passed up a chance at a hat trick to set up Petry, who was in a better position to score. "I think if we had have had a two-goal lead I would have tried to be a bit selfish," Toffoli said. "But honestly we had a good game and Jake played well in net, so didn't want to mess that up for him." Vancouver was 1-for-3 on the power play, while Montreal was 0-for-4. "I thought we played well tonight," Canucks coach Travis Green said. "Played like a team that knew what it needed to do to win. It was a grinding game early, slowly got a few more chances, just came up short." Weber's 1,000th game was acknowledged at a stoppage in play halfway through the first period. Players from both teams tapped their sticks on the ice and Weber waved as crowd noise was piped into the empty Bell Centre. Weber was toasted by members of the Canadiens and his former team, the Nashville Predators, in video messages during breaks in the action, and posters created by his daughters were on display. "Maybe it's a little unfortunate that his family and friends couldn't go to the game with the situation going on, but I thought they did a tremendous job," Anderson said Weber's tribute. "Not every day you get to play your 1,000th game and it was such a special night just to be a part of it, and seeing Webs being such a great leader and going through that." NOTES: The Canadiens will show a video tribute during Montreal's game Thursday against Ottawa as part of ceremony with Weber's family present. Additionally, a painting of Weber will be unveiled and he will be presented with a silver stick by Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin. ... Weber has 220 goals and 357 assists over his 1,000 games. ... Roussel returned to the Canucks' lineup after being held out as a healthy scratch on Monday. ... The Canucks open up the first of three games in Toronto on Thursday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021. The Canadian Press
Fred VanVleet set a new franchise record, dropping 54 points on the Magic Tuesday night in an easy Raptors win.
The Cardinals introduce five-time All-Star Nolan Arenado, plus the Blue Jays welcome Marcus Semien on this edition of FastCast
INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis had a season-high 32 points and 13 rebounds Tuesday night as the Indiana Pacers beat Memphis 134-116, snapping the Grizzlies' seven-game winning streak. The Pacers bulit a double-digit lead early and kept adding to it, finishing with a season-high point total. Sabonis made 11 of his first 12 shots and had a double-double (24 points, 11 rebounds) by halftime. He finished with 13 rebounds and recorded his 14th double-double in 16 starts. Malcolm Brogdon added 23 points and Myles Turner 22 for the Pacers (12-9). The Grizzlies entered with the NBA's longest active win streak and ended up one victory shy of matching the franchise record of eight straight wins set four times, most recently in 2015. The Pacers started strong and led by as many as 15 points, on the way to a 37-27 edge after one period. The 37 points were a season high for the first quarter. The Pacers kept the pressure on, building a 71-50 lead at halftime. The 71 first-half points were another season high. Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 25 points. The Pacers' Jeremy Lamb finished with 19 points. He has scored in double figures in seven of eight games after starting the season late due to injury. TIP-INS Grizzlies: Had another streak end at four games with at least seven players scoring in double figures. They had six in double digits. ... Are 6-2 on the road, 3-5 at home. ... Ja Morant is one of just two players averaging 20 points, seven assists, and shooting at least 50% (Nikola Jokic). Pacers: Improved to 5-5 since trading All-Star Victor Oladipo. ... Turner leads the NBA with 70 blocked shots, 17 more than the next player. ... Are No. 1 in points in the paint with an average of 54.4. UP NEXT Grizzlies: Host Houston on Thursday. Pacers: At Milwaukee on Wednesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Phillip B. Wilson, The Associated Press
WINNIPEG — Nikolaj Ehlers scored the eventual game-winner for the Winnipeg Jets in a 3-2 win Tuesday over the visiting Calgary Flames. Trevor Lewis and Derek Forbort also scored for Winnipeg (6-3-1). Matthew Tkachuk scored twice for Calgary (4-4-1). Both clubs played their backup goalies Tuesday following Calgary's 4-3 shootout win Monday. Winnipeg's Laurent Brossoit stopped 29-of-31 shots for his second win of the season, while Calgary counterpart David Rittich turned away 25-of-28 shots. Thursday's rematch in Winnipeg will be the third meeting in four days for the two clubs. The Jets led by two goals after the first period for the second night in a row, but defended that lead which they hadn't done the previous night. After a scoreless second period, Tkachuk scored his second of the game at 10:53. Tkachuk was denied by Brossoit on a breakaway. Johnny Gaudreau put the rebound off the crossbar and onto the Winnipeg goalie's back for Tkachuk to sweep into the net. A deft deflection by Ehlers at 13:32 of the first period gave the hosts a 3-1 edge heading into the second. Ehlers bunted an airborne puck over Rittich on a Dylan DeMelo point shot for the Dane's sixth goal of the season. A three-goal burst in a 65-second span started with Lewis's short-handed goal at 6:40, followed by Forbort scoring at 7:10 and Tkachuk at 7:45. Tkachuk tapped in Dillon Dube's cross-ice pass. Neal Pionk skated the puck zone to zone and dished to Forbort, who beat Rittich high glove side for the first goal of the season by a Jets defenceman. Winnipeg's Mason Appleton corralled a Flames giveaway on their own blue-line, skated the puck down low and fed Lewis in the slot to beat Rittich's glove. The Flames are at home to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and face the Jets again Feb. 9 at home. That will be the only time this season Winnipeg faces the same opponent four games in a row. Notes: Gaudreau extended his point streak to nine straight games to open the season and is one assist away from a career 300 . . . Blake Wheeler moved into second all-time in franchise games played at 720, passing Toby Enstrom. Bryan Little (843) holds the record. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021. The Canadian Press
The longtime Pro Bowl site is not hosting events with fans for the foreseeable future after the stadium is reportedly set to be condemned.
Minty Bets, Liz Loza & Matt Harmon debate a few prop bets for the Chiefs-Buccaneers game on Sunday, February 7.
“I’m the same person who I was in 2007 when I first stepped into the Octagon.”
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fred VanVleet set a franchise record with 54 points and hit a career-best 11 3-pointers as the Toronto Raptors beat the short-handed Orlando Magic 123-108 on Tuesday night. VanVleet made 11 of his first 12 attempts from 3-point range. He finished 17 of 23 from the field and 9 for 9 at the free throw line to surpass the previous Raptors record of 52 points scored by DeMar DeRozan on Jan. 1, 2018. The fifth-year guard out of Wichita State easily topped his previous high of 36 points set last season by scoring 17 in the first quarter, 11 in the second, 18 in the third and six more in the fourth before being lifted after the outcome was decided. VanVleet’s previous best for 3s in a regular-season game was seven. He made eight in a playoff game last October against Brooklyn. Toronto, which entered second in the NBA in 3s and attempts per game, connected on 20 of 46 shots from beyond the arc. Once 2-8, the Raptors won for the seventh time in the past 11 games. They beat the reeling Magic for a second time in three nights and for the seventh consecutive time over the past three seasons. Norman Powell had 23 points for Toronto, and Kyle Lowry posted a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Orlando, which has lost 12 of 14, tried almost every guard on its roster against the 6-foot-1 VanVleet with little to no success. He had three 3-pointers from at least 30 feet and hit a trio of catch-and-shoot 3s in transition. VanVleet equaled the franchise record of 52 points with a layup with 4:45 to play and then set the new mark on another layup with 3:46 left. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 18 rebounds for the Magic. Evan Fournier scored 12 of Orlando’s first 14 points and finished with 21. Rookie guard Cole Anthony chipped in with 16 points and seven rebounds. The teams were playing for a second straight game after squaring off Sunday in Tampa — the Raptors’ temporary home. Toronto won that game, 115-102, behind 30 points from Pascal Siakam to break a three-game losing streak. VanVleet almost single-handedly gave the Raptors a 64-60 halftime lead with his torrid long-range shooting. He missed his first shot of the night — a 9-foot jumper — and then drilled his next four 3-pointers. He added a fifth 3 late in the first quarter and then drilled three more from beyond the arc in the second. He set Raptors season highs for points in a quarter (17 in the first) and a half (28 in the first). TOWN HALLS The Magic will host the first of four virtual town halls featuring guard Michael Carter-Williams, coach Steve Clifford, CEO Alex Martins and Chief Diversity Officer Esu Ma’at on Wednesday as the franchise celebrates Black History Month. The town hall will focus on the state of diversity, equity and inclusion within the Magic staff, and fans are invited to join. The Magic will host one virtual town hall per week in February featuring different topics. “It’s an opportunity for us to keep the conversation going and bring awareness,” Clifford said. TIP-INS Raptors: Missed their first six shots and fell behind 11-0, but responded by making seven of the next nine — including five straight 3s — to take a 23-18 lead. … Powell started after missing two games with a bruised quadriceps. OG Anunoby, who was listed as a game-time decision, missed his fourth straight game with a calf strain. … Lowry’s hip check to the right knee of Orlando forward Aaron Gordon on Sunday was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 foul by the NBA on Monday. Clifford denounced the play on Tuesday, saying, “At any level of basketball there’s no place in our game for that. You can end a guy’s career, you can end his season just like what happened last year (with Lowry fouling Gordon). He’s a terrific player, but it’s an unfortunate play.” Lowry was booed by fans during pregame introductions. Magic: Orlando was without Gordon, who severely sprained his left ankle later in Sunday’s game against Toronto. Gordon is expected to miss more than a month. … With the Magic already minus power forwards Jonathan Isaac, Al-Farouq Aminu and Gordon because of injuries, the team welcomed the return of rookie Chuma Okeke. The 2019 first-round pick played for the first time since Dec. 31, when he sustained a bone bruise in his left knee and missed the next 16 games. He made his first four shots Tuesday and scored 10 first-half points for the first double-digit scoring night of his career. UP NEXT Raptors: In the midst of a six-game road trip, Toronto plays at Brooklyn on Friday. Magic: Orlando hosts Chicago on Friday and Saturday in a two-game set. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press