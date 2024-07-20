Robert Baker with a 2-pointer vs the Chicago Bulls
Robert Baker (Atlanta Hawks) with a 2-pointer vs the Chicago Bulls, 07/19/2024
The son of LeBron James made his first Summer League 3-pointer, after 16 misses.
McCarthy, who led Michigan to a national title last season, was selected 10th overall by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
At the halfway mark of the British Open, Shane Lowry is in control.
Tiger Woods struggled all year, and Friday at the British Open was one more losing battle.
Thousands of fans were denied entry to the Copa América final.
Jake Paul hasn’t really fought anyone out for blood like "Platinum" Mike Perry.
MLB will begin its season in Japan for the sixth time in league history with Dodgers vs. Cubs.
Once again struggling at a major, Tiger Woods summons up all the old familiar questions.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
In today's edition: The Open Championship, Caitlin Clark and Cavan Sullivan make history, the WNBA's month-long break, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo finally swims in the Seine, and more.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
Martin's Aces teammates shielded her with towels as trainers looked at her.
Better known for his speed, Duran got the job done with his power on baseball's biggest midseason stage.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis “Ice” Young discuss Team USA men’s basketball, recap Bronny’s Summer League performance and hand out some WNBA midseason awards.
For our final 'Flip the Script' pod of the summer we go out with a bang. Fantasy Points' Dr. Edwin Porras joins Matt Harmon on the pod to identify who this year's Breece Hall could be: A player coming off an injury that becomes a draft day gem. The two look at the top QBs, RBs and WRs coming off an injury riddled 2023 season that are primed to bounce back and out kick their current ADPs.
Scheffler and McIlroy are the top two golfers in the OWGR and are the two clear favorites at Royal Troon.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.