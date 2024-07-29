Rob Refsnyder's solo homer (5)
Rob Refsnyder smacks a solo home run over the Green Monster to put the Red Sox on the board as they trail 4-1in the 4th
Miami Marlins rookie shortstop Xavier Edwards is the third MLB player to hit for the cycle in the 2024 season.
The U.S., finally, looks like gold medal contenders again.
The Chicago Cubs traded for third baseman Isaac Paredes, sending Christopher Morel and two minor-league pitchers to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Huske wins the first individual gold for the United States at the Paris Games.
Belal Muhammad is the new UFC welterweight champion after his huge win over Leon Edwards on Sunday in Manchester, England.
France hammered Fiji to win gold in Rugby Sevens.
In a pair of deals before the MLB trade deadline, the Phillies and Orioles swapped big leaguers, and the Boston Red Sox acquired pitcher James Paxton from the Dodgers.
Jordan Love is now the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.
How will another playoff disappointment affect the Ravens?
Training camps are opening across the country and there's no better time to get an insider's perspective on the biggest whispers at the buzziest camps. Yahoo's senior NFL writer Jori Epstein joins Matt Harmon to share her biggest observations and what she's hearing from Bears, Packers, Commanders and Cowboys camp.
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
The Canada men's and women's soccer teams have reportedly "relied on drones and spying for years."
The Chargers' offseason has seen key departures in the pass game and the arrival of a run-focused offensive coordinator. Here's what those changes will look like.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
Is this the most impressive home run of the 2024 season?
Robbie Ray, after recovering from surgery he underwent last spring, made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman wonder if the Pirates are wasting a prime winning opportunity with Paul Skenes, the challenges the Yankees and Mets both face in trying to improve their rosters and answer some listener emails.
“I remember the play like it was yesterday,” Jacobs told Yahoo Sports. Here's what was so memorable about it — and what kind of role Jacobs hopes to carve out alongside Love.
Force will continue outpatient rehabilitation in California after suffering a TBI.