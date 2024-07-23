Rob Refsnyder's RBI single
Rob Refsnyder lines a game-tying single to left field in the top of the 5th
Rob Refsnyder lines a game-tying single to left field in the top of the 5th
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab pick 6 NFL teams and play a game of “Angels & Devils” to predict the best case and worst case scenarios for each team.
A new weapon for the two-time defending champs. An explosive back switches to a division rival. Here are players with new teams Charles McDonald is excited to see in camp.
Team USA will begin Olympic play on Sunday against Serbia.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Jordan Love wants that big money promise before he puts his body on the line.
In today's edition: Xander wins another major, Tour de France recap, Team USA's final tune-up, Baker's Dozen, and more.
The Texans surprised everyone with an AFC South title last season.
James, who is heading to his fourth and likely final Olympics, will be one of Team USA's two flag bearers at an unprecedented Opening Ceremony.
Is this the most impressive home run of the 2024 season?
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies will miss eight weeks after suffering a fractured left wrist on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Max Fried was placed on the injured list.
Melvin didn't wait for the first pitch Sunday to give the umpires an earful.
Rodríguez left a gash in the outfield wall in a violent, feet-first collision.
Lando Norris pulled over with two laps to go for Oscar Piastri to take the lead.
Arike Ogunbowale put on a show during the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix. She scored 34 points, all in the second half, to lead Team WNBA to a 117–109 win over Team USA.
Saban retired in January after winning six national titles with the Crimson Tide.
In today's edition: The Open Championship, Caitlin Clark and Cavan Sullivan make history, the WNBA's month-long break, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo finally swims in the Seine, and more.
The Jags will be looking fresh when Tom Coughlin is officially inducted into Pride of the Jaguars.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
A timeline for Irving's return wasn't made clear.
Even Bronny James thinks that's a rough performance.