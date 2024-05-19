Rob Refsnyder's game-tying RBI double
Rob Refsnyder rips an RBI double, tying the game at 2 in the top of the 8th
Rob Refsnyder rips an RBI double, tying the game at 2 in the top of the 8th
Juan Soto had his first multi-home run game for the New York Yankees, while Luis Gil struck out 14 batters in a 6–1 win over the Chicago White Sox.
Tee times for the final round of the PGA Championship in Louisville are here.
Trajan Langdon, Scott Perry, Dennis Lindsey and John Hammond have impressed in interviews and are front-runners to meet with Pistons owner Tom Gores.
Ireland's Lowry was simply magnificent on a day when low scores at Valhalla were there to be taken.
Kyle Larson not only qualified for the 1008th running of the Indianapolis 500, he’ll start in one of the first four rows.
Rodríguez was warned by the ref to watch her head. She responded by headbutting her opponent even harder.
The Knicks haven't played a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden since 1995, when they lost to ... the Pacers.
The Celtics are optimistic the big man will return at some point in the series.
Kansas City Chiefs players Wayna Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to a Johnson County Sheriff.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Scottie Scheffler was making his way into Valhalla for his second round when he was detained by police.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Play resumed at Valhalla after about a 90 minute delay on Friday morning.
Clark and the Fever are still yet to get a win this season.
Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab talk about the games they’re most looking forward to for the 2024 NFL season, as well as the Giants’ new uniforms, the offseason version of Hard Knocks and the Jerry Jones-Cowboys docuseries.
The Steelers' run game might flex some impressive muscles. Meanwhile, helping Jalen Hurts adjust to life without Jason Kelce will be among his new o.c's biggest tasks.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss how the Dallas Mavericks won game 5 in Oklahoma City and talk about the offseason rumors swirling at the NBA Draft Combine.
“I guess it was a little naive on my end, but I was kind of just like, ‘Damn, people actually give a s***?'” Brown said. “It honestly made my eyes water a little bit.”
Buck has not called a baseball game since Game 6 of the 2021 World Series.