'Roaring!': Severe Storms Produce Cloud Formations Across Northeastern Illinois

Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued across the Chicago area in Illinois on Monday, August 9, as funnel clouds were spotted in the region.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the cell northwest of DeKalb produced a tornado north of Creston.

This footage filmed by Paul Marruffo, who said it was taken in DeKalb, shows a funnel speeding across a field.

As of Monday evening, the NWS continued to monitor developments in northern Chicago, where a strong tornadic storm was expected to arrive. Credit: Paul Marruffo via Storyful