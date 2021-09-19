Roads Submerged as Flash Flooding Persists in Alabama

Heavy rain caused flash flooding on Sunday, September 19, for parts of Alabama that had already flooded from rain the previous day, footage shows.

Footage taken by Steve Smith in Gurley, Madison County, shows sections of road submerged by floodwaters.

Alabama residents had reported stranded vehicles and flooded streets also on Saturday, with some areas receiving up to five inches of rain, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.

The NWS said a flash flood watch would persist until 7 pm on Sunday evening. Drivers were urged to stay off the roads if they didn’t need to travel. Credit: Steve Smith via Storyful