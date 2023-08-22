Roads Crumble as Flooding Effects of Hilary Felt in Clark County, Nevada

A fire chief in south Nevada described flood damage as the worst he’s seen in his 15 years of work, local media reported on August 21.

Mt Charleston Fire Protection District Chief George Gonzalez said crews were still assessing the widespread flooding caused by rains from Tropical Storm Hilary, according to the media report.

Mt Charleston Old Town received “substantial” flooding, with residents sheltering in place and a Boil Water order issued.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said around 200 feet of roadway was washed out along State Route 157.

The National Weather Service warned a Flash Flood Watch was in effect for several days. Credit: Mt Charleston Fire Protection District via Storyful

