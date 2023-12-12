Roads closed in West Sacramento due to crash

Reuters

Chinese property giant Dalian Wanda Group Co. has avoided an immediate repayment of more than $4 billion to its investors after reaching an agreement with them, according to a statement by the firm on Tuesday. Wanda was due to repay about 30 billion yuan ($4.18 billion) plus interest to a group of investors in Wanda's mall operating unit, Zhuhai Wanda Commercial Management Group Co, before the end of this year if Zhuhai Wanda shares are not listed. Under the new deal, the group of investors, including private equity investor PAG, has agreed to re-invest their money at the year-end deadline after Wanda pays back their original stakes, said the statement.