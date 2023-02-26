Roads Closed in Los Angeles County Following Snow and Winter Storm

A snowstorm moving over Los Angeles, California, and surrounding areas continued to close roads on Saturday, February 25, Caltrans said.

Footage shared by Los Angeles County on Twitter shows snow being cleared in the Palmdale area north of Los Angeles on Saturday.

Caltrans said on Saturday afternoon that several roads, including the Interstate 5, were closed in places due to snow.

Radar images from the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Los Angeles showed the storm moving north-west over Los Angeles and Palmdale on Saturday afternoon.

The NWS had issued a winter storm warning, lasting until the early hours of Sunday. Credit: Los Angeles County via Storyful