Roads Cleared Following Massive Snowfall in Orchard Park, New York

The New York State Department of Transportation Hudson Valley cleared feet of lake-effect snow accumulated in the village of Orchard Park, New York, from local roadways on Sunday, November 20.

The National Weather Service reported 36.7 inches of accumulated snow at Buffalo Airport, around 12 miles north of Orchard Park, on Sunday.

The village, along with several other area towns, was under a travel ban as of Sunday, local reports said. Credit: @NYSDOTHV via Storyful

