Roadrunner Souper Bowl

The Canadian Press

SUNRISE, Fla. — Elias Pettersson provided the Vancouver Canucks with a rare memorable moment in an otherwise forgettable season. Away from the rink, Sidney Crosby took a plunge and Nick Suzuki registered his first birdie of the year. The NHL's all-star skills competition featured the classic events Friday — with a sprinkle of South Florida. Pettersson won the hardest shot event with a blast off the lanky centre's stick that registered 103.2 miles per hour, beating out Alex Ovechkin and three oth