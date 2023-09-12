Road Washed Out in Central Massachusetts Amid Dangerous Flooding

Heavy rain triggered flooding in parts of central Massachusetts overnight into Tuesday, September 12, prompting evacuations and multiple road closures in the area, local media reported.

Footage posted by Dean Mazzarella, the mayor of Leominster, shows a washed-out road in the city just after midnight.

According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood emergency was in place for areas including Leominster, Fitchburg, and Lunenburg until Tuesday morning.

The service described the situation as dangerous and potentially life-threatening. Credit: Dean Mazzarella via Storyful