How road trips can improve team chemistry

On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles discusses how long road trips can help build team chemistry. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

Video Transcript

AMIT MANN: Road trips. Have there been cases for you in your career where a road trip has actually helped catapult the team into future success in that season? Because that-- talked about that yesterday, too-- is that this is a perfect time for us to be on the road, right? A get-together. It's going to be us in games off the court, just hanging out. Have you encountered that before?

C.J. MILES: Yeah, because you look at it like-- where there's nowhere to run to. It's make-or-break time. And we're going to be together. It's going to be us. Like you said, just them on the road. I don't want to call it distractions because family and things aren't distractions.

But that's just less of a thing you have to split yourself into to do. So we just have more time to focus on it. On what we're doing. And to really drill into what we were doing. Film and taking care of the body, and being fresh, and getting time around each other.

Just kind of rekindling bonds and things, conversations that turn into basketball conversations. And allow us to hash out if there's anything that we feel like we need to hash out. Like if guys haven't been on the same page, being around each other, getting to hang out, talking, getting to understanding what's been going on.

Or if you have felt the guy hadn't been playing up to his potential, a conversation you might have at dinner might lead you to understanding why he hasn't been playing to his potential.

And now there's a way I can help him. There's no way to help him if I don't know what the problem is. Because that's the thing we keep talking about. We don't know what the problem is. I don't understand why guys don't want to play like they played last night because we know they can do it, right?

So let's figure out what everybody's feeling. Let's figure out how I can help this happen. If it is me that needs to take three less shots, or if I need to take five more shots, whatever it may be, let's figure out what that thing is.

If I'm the one that's not providing the energy in my unit that's not trying to help and turn the tide. Or let's make sure I'm not the one.

AMIT MANN: But that doesn't happen when you're at home? [CHUCKLES]

C.J. MILES: I don't-- I don't-- so I'm not saying that it doesn't. But it's easier to happen on a road trip like this. And I'm speaking very on the current pulse of this team also. Like the position that we're in. There's a heightened focus on we need to figure this out.

And I think it just allows more time to figure it out on a road like this. We're at home, we talk about it at practice, we're leaving, going home to my family. I'll see you tomorrow or I'll see you at shootaround, whatever it is.

On a road trip like this, you're trying to go get some lunch, trying to go get dinner, y'all I got my Xbox in my room, let's play cards, let's play dominoes, whatever. There's so much time to allow these things to naturally happen, when they don't feel like attacks.

Because everybody knows-- when guys aren't playing up to their potential-- they already know that. So coming from the outside, it feels like an attack. You get defensive. It's not on purpose. It's just, yo, I already know I haven't shot the ball well in five games. You don't have to tell me about the shots I'm missing.

AMIT MANN: Right. The guard's up a little bit.

C.J. MILES: Yeah. And now we get to talk, and that didn't-- that didn't come up for 20 minutes, and we happened to be watching the game and it's like, yo, oh I could have made an extra pass right there. And that lets the guard down. And I was like-- and then the next guy admits to a fault of his. Because that didn't start by attacking guys and telling them what they're doing wrong. It starts by admitting to what you're not doing.

AMIT MANN: Mm-hmm.

C.J. MILES: The honesty is what gives guys-- everybody else-- honest. Because they don't feel alone.

AMIT MANN: Yeah. The situation is kind of fragile. It's funny how this is working out, where this road trip-- the longest road trip the Raptors have this season, and also for like a few seasons, actually-- it's going right into the trade deadline. Like we're talking three-day difference. February 6th to get back, trade deadline is February 9th.

How does that feel for an athlete when you know-- we can say the names-- it's Fred and it's Gary, right? And there's OG as well. There's rumors around that. But we know for sure it's going to be-- they got to make decisions on Fred and Gary because they have player options. They're going to opt out for players like them for other players, too. Just how sensitive is this, right? Because you could be playing-- you lost, like, six games with the Raptors.

C.J. MILES: I would-- I mean, I would think it's better for it to be out there. That it's a possibility and things like that. Because now, I don't have to be this lingering thing in behind closed doors thinking like, man--

You know, like-- but now that it's out there, and everybody knows kind of what's going on, and seeing your name pop up in the stuff, that pops up in my social media, it doesn't throw you for a loop. Because you know it's a possibility.

And it's like, alright, I'm just going to control what I can control now, which is what I'm doing on the floor. And everything else that's going to happen is going to happen. Something's going to happen that's out of my control at some point.

But now that everybody knows it's a possibility, I know, front office knows, even the fans know, there's nothing except for me to act-- I don't have to act like, oh man. Like you gotta have this sadness of like-- it's just like alright, I know that could happen. That's-- I can't do anything about that right now, though.

Latest Stories

  • The Jets have a QB hole. Trading for the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers and pairing him with Nathaniel Hackett fixes it.

    The Jets' company line is simple: Hackett was hired on the merit of his résumé, and Rodgers was never discussed as a resolution to New York’s QB problem. It’s extremely hard to believe that.

  • Phil Parkinson: Sheffield United game can help put Wrexham back on football map

    The non-league side have already knocked out one Championship team in the FA Cup this season.

  • Jadon Sancho in contention for long-awaited Manchester United return in FA Cup

    The England winger could be involved against Reading this weekend.

  • Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run

    The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, joked that he’s visited Sheffield and likes the people but “they of course are the enemy now and their tyrannical reign through the Championship must be stopped a la Goliath.” Wrexham is lowest-ranked team left in the world’s oldest soccer knockout competition, 71 places below its opponent in English soccer’s pyramid.

  • Toronto FC lands a new No. 1 goalkeeper in U.S. international Sean Johnson

    Toronto FC filled its gaping hole in goal Friday, signing U.S. international Sean Johnson through 2024. The 33-year-old free agent, who spent the last six seasons with New York City FC, is entering his 14th season in Major League Soccer. He arrives at the top of his game, having played all 34 regular-season matches for NYCFC last year with a career-high 14 clean sheets while earning his first MLS all-star selection. The six-foot-three 216-pounder has made 400 appearances for New York and the Chi

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 4 of NFL's best TEs on display in conference title games

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes headed up the tunnel inside Arrowhead Stadium to have X-rays taken on his sprained right ankle, and Chad Henne trotted onto the field in the second quarter of their divisional playoff game against Jacksonville, it was obvious who the backup quarterback was going to target. Not that the Jaguars could do anything about it. Henne's first throw went to Travis Kelce. So did another. And another. And by the time the Chiefs were on the doo

  • Rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber in form as Blackhawks dump Flames 5-1

    CALGARY — Chicago Blackhawks rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber is playing like a veteran even though he's just two games into his NHL career. Stauber made 34 stops for his second straight win and 13 different players contributed a point as the Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Thursday. "Looks really solid and calm in there,” said Chicago coach Luke Richardson. “They're a big team and they get to the net and they're trying to get secondary chances. He just makes a save and even if there's som

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • The Bruins' path to becoming the best team in NHL history

    The Bruins are on pace for an NHL record 66 wins and 140 points.

  • NHL trade deadline: 20 players who could be on the move

    The NHL trade deadline is just over a month away, but talks involving some of the bigger names on the market are already heating up.

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media. The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar." Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals met on

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Damian Lillard scores 60 points, helps Blazers beat Jazz

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 in an overtime game for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3, and Luka Doncic scored 60 in Dallas’ OT victory over New York on Dec. 27. Jerami Grant added 19 points to help Portland win its second straight game. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 24 poi

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • VanVleet has 28 points and Raptors hang on after early lead to beat Knicks 125-116

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors' early lead was nothing out of the ordinary. The victory at the end of the night, however, was. Fred VanVleet scored 28 points and the Raptors beat the New York Knicks 125-116 on Sunday, finally hanging on to a win after building a large early lead. "You can't really concentrate on the leads, it's the NBA," VanVleet said. "You watch enough games, you'll understand it's up and down. I think just closing the game so we can do that a little bit better … we've been play