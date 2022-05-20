Road rage escalates to shooting, crash in Garden City
A road rage shooting led to a violent crash in Garden City Thursday evening.
DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe
It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows
OTTAWA — Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team from the Tokyo Olympics has officially been upgraded to silver nine months after they raced to bronze. The International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the upgrade during Thursday's meeting of the executive board. Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney of Toronto, and six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont. posted a time of 37.70 seconds in Tokyo to finish behind Italy and Great Britain. Great Britain's r
DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on
NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M
Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo
EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C
VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da
There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.
It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.
After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.
Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.
Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir
GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum
Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a
MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul
From expendable depth piece to an indispensable star, Carter Verhaeghe has been one of the best stories of the NHL playoffs
The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.