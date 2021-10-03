Road in Hooksett closed after alleged drunk driver crashes into pole
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Teoscar Hernandez, George Springer, Bo Bichette and Danny Jansen all hit homers in the win.
It's a good thing the Blue Jays have two home run jackets now.
Duncan Keith is vaccinated, but he would rather not be.
Throw some more fire on it, Tom.
Christian Vázquez tripled home the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox moved to the brink of a postseason berth with a 5-3 win.
Brandon Lowe hit three home runs and the Tampa Bay Rays rolled to a 12-2 blowout of the Yankees on Saturday that prevented New York from clinching a playoff spot.
The Week 4 slate in the NFL is loaded and will feature Tom Brady making his return to Gillette stadium.
Is it finally Kyle Pitts' time to break out? Here's Dalton Del Don's lineup advice for Week 4.
The Troy vs. South Carolina game brought us one of the wackiest plays you will ever see.
Events kept scuttling the bout until this week, when Triller had enough and tapped out.
Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe didn't always look for his shot last season with Toronto and is committed to finding his offensive groove in 2021-22.
Trying to make sense of the Tampa Bay Rays’ nonsensical scheme to play half their home games in one city, the other half in another city some 1,500 miles away.
The Vancouver Canucks and GM Jim Benning certainly cut it close, but they finally got it done.
The Blue Jackets aren't providing Zac Rinaldo with a place to play.
With a new two-year contract, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe can focus on the present.
You mean, you don't stack players in your fantasy hockey drafts? It's time to start.
Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast host Justin Cuthbert discusses wager opportunities in the NHL's Central Division with fantasy and betting expert Steven Psihogios.
Jose Calderon urges NBA players and other professional athletes to consider their post-retirement life even before their careers are over.
Iowa? Cincinnati? BYU? Michigan? It's a brand-new College Football Playoff world, and we may be set to see some new blood this season.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Christian Vázquez tripled home the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox moved to the brink of a postseason berth with a 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Saturday. Boston is tied with the Yankees for the top AL wild card entering the final day of the regular season. The Red Sox will send ace Chris Sale to the mound Sunday needing a victory to punch a playoff ticket. If they win, they’ll host Tuesday’s wild-card game regardless of New York’s outcome