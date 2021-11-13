'Road Hog': Large Pig Blocks Road in York County, South Carolina

A large pig caused two lanes to be closed after blocking a road in York County, South Carolina, on November 11.

York County Sheriff’s Office posted images and video of the “road hog” in question.

Updating followers, police said the pig, named Papa Pig, was so large it broke the trailer its owners had arrived with to take him home in, resulting in the Mounted Patrol being brought in to help.

Papa Pig was eventually returned home safely, with police sharing video of the moment. Credit: York County Sheriff via Storyful