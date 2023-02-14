Road Collapses as Cyclone Gabrielle Bears Down Near Auckland

A national state of emergency was declared for the third time in New Zealand’s history on February 14, as Cyclone Gabrielle wreaked havoc across the North Island, leaving thousands without power.

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said Gabrielle was “an unprecedented weather event” that was having “major impacts across much of the North Island”.

Almost 170,000 homes were without power in the North Island on Tuesday, according to local reports.

New Zealand’s meteorological agency, Metservice, said some regions had received 200mm of rain overnight into Tuesday.

This footage shows a partially collapsed road and a gushing river in Bethells Beach, about a 40 minute drive from Auckland. Credit: Dubstep Pioneer Flux Pavilion via Storyful

