RJ Barrett throws it down!

The Irish women’s national basketball team refused to shake hands with the Israeli women’s national team ahead of the first game of the 2025 Women’s EuroBasket qualifier in Riga, Latvia, on Thursday.
Robin Lopez, a 7-foot-1, 281-pound center, is a 16-year NBA veteran who grew up in Fresno and starred at Stanford.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets traded starting point guard Spencer Dinwiddie on Thursday to the Toronto Raptors, who are waiving him. The Nets acquired Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young from Toronto, though they waived Young to complete a three-team trade later Thursday with Phoenix and Memphis. Dinwiddie was in his second stint with the Nets, having been acquired from Dallas before last year's trade deadline in the deal for Kyrie Irving. He started 48 games this season, averaging 12.6 point
The Chicago Bulls reportedly asked for Jonathan Kuminga in Alex Caruso trade talks with the Golden State Warriors.
LeBron James and the Lakers are on a path to miss the playoffs. They didn't get any help by the NBA's trade deadline, but other contenders did.
TORONTO — There was no need for Kelly Olynyk to plug Scotiabank Arena into his GPS before coming to his first-ever game as a Toronto Raptor. He grew up around the arena with both of his parents working for the team. Olynyk, who was born in Toronto but raised in Kamloops, B.C., was traded along with guard Ochai Agbaji from the Utah Jazz to the Raptors ahead of the NBA's trade deadline on Thursday. Olynyk's mother Arlene worked for the Raptors from 1995 to 2004 as the first female scorekeeper in t
RIGA, Latvia (AP) — The Ireland women's team shunned normal pre-match courtesies when it faced Israel in EuroBasket qualifying on Thursday after being outraged by accusations of antisemitism by an Israeli player. The accusations by Israel player Dor Saar on the Israeli Basketball Association's official channels prompted Basketball Ireland to report them to governing body FIBA Europe. Forfeiting the match was rejected because Ireland would have faced sanctions. Instead, there were no handshakes o
Southlake Carroll’s Jordan sisters led the Dragons to an undefeated district championship. Will their chemistry be the difference maker in the playoffs?
Bojan Bogdanovic left Detroit to join a now even-more-formidable contender in New York. Gordon Hayward is leaving Charlotte for one of the league's best surprise stories this season in Oklahoma City. Doug McDermott was once traded by Indiana to San Antonio, and now, the Spurs have traded him back to the Pacers. None of those shooters were making playoff plans when Thursday started. Trade deadline day in the NBA gave them and plenty of other players an entirely new outlook, plus may have even res
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 23 points, Jakob Poeltl had two big plays in the final 90 seconds and the Toronto Raptors overcame a career-high 45 points from Miles Bridges to beat Charlotte 123-117 and hand the Hornets their ninth straight loss on Wednesday night. Scottie Barnes, who learned before the game he'll play in his first All-Star game as an alternate, finished with 18 points for the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley also scored 18, and Poeltl chipped in 12 points and 12 rebounds. T
TORONTO — Immanuel Quickley dominated with 25 points as the Toronto Raptors held off the Houston Rockets 107-104 on Friday and welcomed back former star Fred VanVleet. RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., had 21 points and a season-high seven assists as Toronto (19-33) won back-to-back games. Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl each had a double-double. Barnes had 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, while Poeltl had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Jabari Smith Jr. had a double-double with 12 points and
The Dallas Mavericks made two moves to bolster their frontcourt just as star guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are healthy and playing together again in a push for the playoffs. The Mavericks agreed on trades with the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards just hours before the deadline Thursday. Dallas gets power forward P.J. Washington from the Hornets for Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a 2027 first-round draft pick. The Mavericks, who are getting two second-round picks in the Charlotte tr
The Lakers, along with players and coaches around the NBA, are looking forward to seeing Kobe Bryant honored with a statue outside Crypto.com Arena.
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially unveiled a 19-foot statue in honor of Kobe Bryant....