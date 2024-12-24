RJ Barrett scores and draws the foul

If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
The Mets are bringing back Sean Manaea, who had a career year in 2024.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all the action from Week 16.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Scott Pianowski examines the difference makers in fantasy semifinal matchups, led by several running backs delivering when managers needed it most.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
The 1st round of the 12-team College Football Playoff is officially in the books. Penn State, Texas & Ohio State all advance to the quarterfinals after blowout wins and Caroline, Fitz & Adam break down each game.
For all the pyrotechnics of the modern offense, the expanded CFP has started off with three games where one team was capable of manhandling the other.
The Longhorns will play Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.
The Nittany Lions will play Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.
With Cruz and Devin Williams, the Yankees have added two major arms to their bullpen.
Here's how much teams can cash in for winning the CFP.
Others won championships or Olympic medals, but only Caitlin Clark lifted two sports to unseen heights in a single year.
The new College Football Playoff is here.
The winner gets to face undefeated Oregon in the Rose Bowl.
While 2024 was an incredible year in sports, it was also one that saw the deaths of so many legends — some beloved, some polarizing, but all who undoubtedly made their mark on sports history.
It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back for one final time for the 2024 fantasy season with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. To start the show, Harmon and Tice do a deep dive on the news of the week that the Falcons are making Michael Penix QB1 in Atlanta. The two examine what this means for Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix going forward and the immediate fantasy impact it has on the Falcons skill players.
The series will reportedly feature 10 of the conference's teams, but top programs Georgia, Texas and Alabama opted out of it.