RJ Barrett with an and one vs the New Orleans Pelicans

Luka Doncic is probable to play in Friday night game
The Lakers are an interesting team these days, maybe even an inspirational one, but they are not a championship-caliber team, Bill Plaschke writes.
The omens are good for the Suns, who have an 8-0 record when Kevin Durant is starting, but focus now turns towards the playoffs.
Despite not playing in an NBA game this season, Mac McClung had a pretty strong year.
Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock said on social media that he now owns an island in Placencia, Belize.
Raptors star Pascal Siakam shared his thoughts on how sports betting affects players in an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast.
This season has challenged Max Strus to play a bunch of different roles. The latest challenge: A late-season move into the Miami Heat’s starting lineup.
The quest for the highest possible playoff seed is another story for the Clippers and Lakers. The Clippers’ 11th straight victory over their Crypto.com Arena hallmates pulled them into a tie with idle Golden State for fifth in the West at 42-38. The Clippers and Lakers came into their final meeting of the season tied in the standings at 41-38.
The LSU athletic department said the national champion women’s basketball team will accept an invitation to visit the White House.
The NBA acknowledged in the decision that officials "could have taken steps to better manage this particular situation."
TNT analyst Charles Barkley believes the Kings will win a first-round playoff series against the Warriors or Lakers.
Bronny James is the only player on Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit who hasn't committed to a college yet. Does that change this weekend?
This story would never have been told if Udonis Haslem’s mother hadn’t moved from Miami to Jacksonville. Haslem, the NBA’s oldest active player at 42 and a three-time champion, is in the final days with his hometown team. “All I’ve ever tried to do is take care of my people, take care of my city,” Haslem said.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The expulsion of two young, Black lawmakers from the Tennessee state legislature left Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins struggling to put his feelings into words. In an act of political retaliation, Tennessee Republicans on Thursday expelled two Democratic lawmakers from the state legislature for their role in a protest demanding more gun control in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Nashville. A third Democrat was narrowly spared by a one-vote margin. The expulsi
Needing to win both of their remaining games to make the play-in tournament, the Mavericks have opted to rest a load of names, including Kyrie Irving.
BOSTON (AP) — Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown says he will miss the final two regular-season games but expects to be ready to go in time for the start of the playoffs after cutting a finger on his shooting hand. Brown told reporters Friday night before a game against Toronto that he cut his hand on some glass Thursday night and had to get five stitches. He was wearing a protective wrap and expects to be restricted for at least the next two days. Marcus Smart (neck spasms) and Malcolm Brogdon (back
The Mavs had filed an official protest claiming the referees cost them a basket late in the third quarter.
Soon-to-be college basketball stars taking part in the Nike Hoop Summit showed their support for Angel Reese and trash talk in the game at large.
BOSTON (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points and hit two late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 97-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. With Milwaukee’s win over Chicago, Boston (55-25) secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Jaylen Brown added 25 points and 11 rebounds. Derrick White finished with 17 points in the opener of a two-game series. The teams meet again Friday in Boston. Brogdon, a candidate for NBA Sixth Man of the Year after
The 6-foot-6 senior from San Antonio will soon begin pre-NBA Draft workouts. He’s been invited to return to KU’s team for the 2023-24 campaign if he doesn’t receive the NBA feedback he desires.