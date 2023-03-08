RJ Barrett with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets

Associated Press

Damian Lillard had 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, securing his second triple-double of the season and third of his career before the end of the third quarter, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 110-104 on Monday night. Lillard scored 16 points in the first quarter to give the Trail Blazers a 31-18 lead, and they had little trouble keeping a comfortable margin against a banged-up and slumping team for most of the night. “He came out and set the tone for us,” coach Chauncey Billups said.