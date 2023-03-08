RJ Barrett with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets

Redick pushes back on Perkins’ commentary on Nowitzki, Nash and Jokic
The Lakers star is injured, but he's playing games on Twitter to promote LeBron James Jr.'s career.
James Harden fell one rebound short of a spectacular triple-double as the Philadelphia 76ers got the better of the Indiana Pacers.
Jennifer Garner was all smiles with 10-year-old son Samuel as the Lakers took on the Golden State Warriors
Extending Detroit Mercy's season solely to let Antoine Davis pass Pete Maravich as college basketball's all-time scoring king would feel wrong.
Detroit Mercy could still accept a potential bid to the CBI, which, if accepted, would almost assure Davis passes Maravich as the NCAA's all-time leading scorer.
The Clippers allowed the Grizzlies to score 51 points in the third quarter before Paul George and Kawhi Leonard took command to end their five-game losing streak.
The final day of the men's college basketball regular season had highs and lows. A look at the biggest winners and losers entering the postseason.
The Calgary Flames snapped a five-game losing streak against the Dallas Stars but the relative lack of activity at the NHL trade deadline leaves the team with a roster that has underperformed all season and sitting outside the playoff spots, a disastrous return for a team built for contention.
Amit Mann discusses Jeff Dowtin Jr.'s basketball journey and why the guard can be a valuable member on an NBA team for years to come.
Kyle Lowry will miss his 14th straight game because of knee soreness when the Heat hosts the Cavaliers on Wednesday. But there’s an encouraging update.
A look at how the NCAA Tournament field is put together, and who has already earned their spot in March Madness.
It’s been a wild year in women’s college basketball. The Big Ten is stacked, the ACC is unpredictable, Pac-12 after dark never disappoints and the Big East is a battle.
Troy Brown Jr. is getting more minutes and a chance to prove himself in the wake of LeBron James' injury. He stood out for the Lakers vs. the Warriors.
Latest injury news as the Kings prepare to play the New Orleans Pelicans in another big game in the Western Conference playoff race.
The championship matchup that seemed inevitable will take place Tuesday night, but No. 9 Gonzaga had to work to make it happen. Anton Watson scored 20 points and Drew Timme had 17 to help the Bulldogs beat pesky San Francisco 84-73 on Monday night and advance to yet another West Coast Conference title game. “I thought Anton was spectacular tonight and it was just big time, especially (that) they chose not to guard him,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.
Damian Lillard had 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, securing his second triple-double of the season and third of his career before the end of the third quarter, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 110-104 on Monday night. Lillard scored 16 points in the first quarter to give the Trail Blazers a 31-18 lead, and they had little trouble keeping a comfortable margin against a banged-up and slumping team for most of the night. “He came out and set the tone for us,” coach Chauncey Billups said.
Takeaways and details from the Miami Heat’s important win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Miami-Dade Arena.
The town says the coach knew the girls team wouldn't be awarded for winning because they were, quite literally, out of the boys teams' league.
When Pau Gasol joined the Los Angeles Lakers just over 15 years ago, the Spanish 7-footer banished his ego, redoubled his work ethic and immediately turned a struggling team into contenders who eventually became champions. Gasol and Kobe Bryant did it all together, and their numbers now hang side by side in the Lakers' arena. The Lakers retired Gasol's No. 16 jersey Tuesday night, honoring the genteel big man who spent the best seasons of his 18-year NBA career with Bryant in Los Angeles.