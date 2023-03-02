RJ Barrett with an and one vs the Brooklyn Nets

The Toronto Raptors sent five players to their G-League affiliate on Wednesday Canadian guard Dalano Banton, centre Christian Koloko and swingman Joe Wieskamp were all put on assignment to Raptors 905 in Mississauga, Ont. Guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. and forward Ron Harper Jr. were both sent to the 905 on their two-way contracts. Toronto begins a five-game road trip with a stop in Washington on Thursday. The 905 have a five-game homestand at the same time, allowing the five players sent to the team to
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 20 and pulled down eight rebounds as the Toronto Raptors held off the Chicago Bulls 101-96 on Tuesday. Point guard Fred VanVleet only had three points but nine assists and six rebounds in his return to the Raptors' (31-32) lineup after missing three games following the birth of his third child. O.G. Anunoby added 17 points and seven rebounds for Toronto, while Gary Trent Jr. had 19 points and Jakob Poeltl scored 14. Nikola Vucevic's 23 points led Chicago (28-34), w
Regardless of how you might feel about the trade deadline or the direction of the franchise, you have to respect the Raptors for continuing to fight.
"That kind of sealed the deal," Larsa Pippen tells PEOPLE of the moment she realized she and Marcus Jordan were more than just friends
The reality TV star was famously married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen for over 20 years.
P.J. Tucker wanted to stay with the Miami Heat, but he explains why he still chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency this past summer.
The NBA might be making a drastic change to its overtime rules very soon. In a recent report from...
D'Angelo Russell is also out with a sprained right ankle.
Just as fans argue about who the GOAT of the NBA is, so do the league's current or former players. The debate is most often between LeBron James and Michael Jordan, though Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has some backers, too. Prior to the James era, the ...
Somehow discussions around the NBA MVP award felt more nuanced and less hostile before advanced statistics sent the media down a path players and fans did not follow so willingly.
Kentucky lost to Vanderbilt on a night when Cason Wallace left the game with an injury. The UK freshman star did not return.
The Durant era in Phoenix got off to solid start Wednesday night with the 13-time NBA All-Star scoring 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, adding an explosive offensive element to an already dangerous offense in his Suns debut. Durant, playing for his fourth team in the last seven seasons, added six rebounds and two blocks as Phoenix beat the Charlotte Hornets 105-91. “I’ve played in almost a thousand basketball games, but today I was nervous,” Durant said.
Alabama has stated that it was a “group decision” to allow Brandon Miller to continue playing, yet university president Stuart Bell has yet to say a word publicly.
Players, parents, coaches, and fans were involved in the altercation at Morris High School on Friday night
Luka Doncic holds to the keys to Jason Kidd’s future with the Mavericks, who are disappointing 32-31.
When Nikola Jokic was presented with the game ball by Denver coach Michael Malone after recording his 100th career triple-double, Malone said the superstar seemed almost embarrassed by the gesture. Jokic had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his NBA-leading 24th triple-double this season and his 15th in the last 20 games, and the Nuggets beat the Houston Rockets 133-112 on Tuesday night. The Nuggets have won each game in which he’s had a triple-double this season and 28 straight dating back to last season.
Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat to their first win in five games with 23 points, including a driving layup over Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.
“It’s supposed to be about the kids.” Here’s what happened.
Who will join Alabama as No. 1 seeds? Are we in for a Kansas repeat? Who could be this year's Saint Peter's? We break down everything you need to know as the calendar flips to March.
Wednesday will mark the first time Kevin Durant has played since injuring his knee on Jan. 8 and being traded to the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 9.