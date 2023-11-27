RJ Barrett with a 2 Pt vs. Phoenix Suns

The Canadian Press

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Jannik Sinner saved three match points before ending Novak Djokovic's streak of 21 straight wins in Davis Cup singles matches, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5, to pull Italy level at 1-1 with Serbia in their semifinal showdown on Saturday. Sinner's win avenged his loss to Djokovic for the ATP Finals title just six days earlier. Djokovic’s previous singles loss in the Davis Cup was when he retired against Juan Martin del Potro in Serbia’s 2011 semifinal defeat against Argentina. Djokovic’s las