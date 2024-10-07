RJ Barrett with a 2-pointer vs the Washington Wizards
RJ Barrett (Toronto Raptors) with a 2-pointer vs the Washington Wizards, 10/06/2024
RJ Barrett (Toronto Raptors) with a 2-pointer vs the Washington Wizards, 10/06/2024
The Connecticut Sun forced a Game 5 in their WNBA playoff semifinal series with the Minnesota Lynx with a 92–82 win in Game 4.
Both teams have faced some serious questions over the first four weeks of the season
The Chicago Bears offense looked like what fantasy football managers all expected it to in Week 5. But is it for real? Tera Roberts investigated.
Mookie Betts went into a home-run trot, and Fox put a run on the board. He did not hit a home run.
The Orlando Pride, who have made the playoffs only once in club history, are now three games away from the first unbeaten season in NWSL history.
It's rare to see a 100-yard touchdown in the NFL. Two on the same day? That's unprecedented in league history.
Did we just witness the craziest college football weekend ever? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde recap an upset filled Week 6 that featured 4 top 10 teams lose. They start off with the two most shocking outcomes: Alabama falling to Vanderbilt and Tennessee stumbling against Arkansas.
A stunning recovery and some sheer muscle powered the Ravens' fifth touchdown of the day against Cincinnati.
Carolina had expected Young to be serviceable upon arrival as Williams has been this year for Chicago. It hasn't worked out that way, and Sunday laid it bare.
There are two ties in the top 25, including a three-way tie for No. 18.
The Bills head to Houston to take on the Texans in Sunday afternoon's marquee matchup
The Vikings are one of just two remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL
No. 1 Alabama got knocked off. So did No. 4 Tennessee. And that wasn't close to the extent of the upsets during a wild day where nobody was safe from a stunning loss.
Washington got a win over Michigan nine months after they met for the title.
USC lost its second road game in the Big Ten, falling 24-17 to Minnesota in Week 5.
McCaffrey could reportedly return as soon as Oct. 20.
The 7-0 victory for Cleveland was as commanding and comfortable a win as you’ll see this time of year.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Vikings in London.
Kodai Senga will start Game 1 of the NLDS for the New York Mets versus the Philadelphia Phillies after starting only one game during the regular season.
The Yankees, Guardians, Dodgers and Phillies join the postseason action beginning Saturday.