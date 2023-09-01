Riviera Beach police officer arrested in crash that killed 2
A Riviera Beach police officer is under arrest for vehicular homicide following a deadly crash on Father's Day, authorities said.
A Riviera Beach police officer is under arrest for vehicular homicide following a deadly crash on Father's Day, authorities said.
VANCOUVER — There's a stark contrast between public perception and the reality of how homeless people spend money, says a researcher who gave 50 homeless people in British Columbia $7,500 each to do with as they wished. Instead of blowing the windfall on "temptation goods", such as alcohol, drugs or cigarettes, they spent it on rent, clothing and food, the study led by University of British Columbia researcher Jiaying Zhao found. The handout even generated a net saving of almost $800 per recipie
Federal Bureau of InvestigationA member of the Proud Boys who smashed a Capitol window with a stolen police shield to let in a mob of rioters on Jan. 6 tearfully begged for mercy before he was sentenced on Friday—only to turn around and yell “Trump won!” after a judge sent him to the slammer for 10 years.Dominic Pezzola, who VICE first identified by his nickname “Spazzo,” was convicted in May of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, and robbery involving government property alongsi
A factory worker attacked his colleague six times with blows to the head with the sharp edge of a hammer.
Mahek and Ansreen Bukhari, along with two others, will be sentenced for murder, while three other defendants will be sentenced for manslaughter.
OLIVER, B.C. — RCMP in British Columbia's southern Interior say a man has been found dead after he failed to return home from a planned hike north of Oliver. The Mounties say the local detachment received a report of a missing person on Monday and determined the man had gone paddle boarding the night before on Vaseux Lake, where his board was found "well up on shore." They say the man had communicated with his family from the top of McIntyre Bluff, sending pictures and offering no indication tha
Two people from Saulnierville, N.S., were arrested and released Wednesday for Fisheries Act infractions following the seizure of live lobster in Moncton, N.B.Fisheries officers seized 110 crates containing about 8,000 lobster, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans posted on social media.Officials returned the lobster to Nova Scotia and released them back into the ocean near Meteghan, N.S., on St. Marys Bay. A DFO spokesperson said later Friday there would be no further comment about the arrests
The disgraced lawyer and convicted murderer provided audio for an upcoming documentary, officials say.
Christine Padaric has lived through a pain no parent would ever expect.On April 12, 2013, her 17-year-old son Austin died of an overdose. He was at the house of a local drug dealer playing video games when someone encouraged him to snort morphine tablets. He started to show signs of an overdose, but no one called paramedics and he died.Quin Kurtz, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Austin's death in 2015, was sentenced to two years less a day in jail and three years of probation.Less than 10
The stabbing took place at an apartment complex in Houston as the man physically assaulted the girl's mother, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
A janitor at a North York school has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student, police say.Officers were called to a school in the Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street area in May 2023 for a report that a student was sexually assaulted by a custodian of the school, Toronto police said in a news release on Thursday.Members of the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, which is made up of specialized child abuse investigators from the Toronto Police Service in partnership with several commu
A British Columbia woman assaulted by a Kelowna Mountie during a wellness check more than three years ago says she's disappointed the officer received a conditional discharge and probation this week, calling the sentencing "a slap on the wrist." Mona Wang was a nursing student at the University of B.C.'s Okanagan campus in January 2020, when Const. Lacy Browning dragged her from her apartment after Wang's boyfriend asked police to check on her well-being. Surveillance video disclosed as part of
Former state police officer charged with forcing 1-year-old into sex acts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge ruled Thursday that the 84-year-old white homeowner who shot a Black teenager after he mistakenly went to the man’s house must stand trial. Clay County Judge Louis Angles issued the ruling after hearing from several witnesses at a preliminary hearing, including Ralph Yarl, the teenager who was shot by Andrew Lester on April 13 when Yarl went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers. Lester, a retired aircraft mechanic, is charged with first-degr
TORONTO — Metro workers from 27 stores in the Greater Toronto Area have a new collective agreement after a month-long strike. The workers represented by Unifor voted to ratify a second tentative deal just two days after Metro was granted a temporary injunction restricting secondary picket lines that blocked fresh product deliveries to its stores. More than 3,700 workers had been on strike since July 29 after rejecting the first tentative agreement recommended by their bargaining committee. Unifo
An influx of more than 70,000 asylum claimants has arrived in Canada so far this year, and advocates are warning that more forced migration globally and the housing crisis are combining to squeeze groups trying to provide emergency shelter.
A man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and claimed that rioters "officially took the White House" in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election has been charged.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two men incarcerated at Newfoundland and Labrador's largest jail say inmates are struggling with hopelessness, desperation and worsening mental health as they allegedly spend days locked in their cellblocks without family visits, counselling or trips outside. Kevin Reid said men inside Her Majesty's Penitentiary feel they can't show any vulnerability or emotion. As their distress grows, they have nobody to turn to about their mental state. "To be honest, there are guys here wh
The FBI has arrested the man believed to have first entered the tunnel into the U.S. Capitol during the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021.
Brett Alan Rotella, 34, is accused of forcefully entering the walkway and assaulting law enforcement who shot rubber bullets at his feet.
A criminal trial is super expensive. Can Trump afford all of his? It's Thursday's news.