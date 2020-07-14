Riverside Parks Left Inundated in Wuhan as China Battered by Severe Flooding

Torrential rain in much of China has left the Yangtze River at its highest level in more than 20 years. More than 34 million people have been affected by the flooding, the South China Morning Post said, with at least 140 people dead or missing.

Footage here shows the flooding along the Yangtze in Wuhan.

Parks and walkways along the river in Wuhan were closed on July 11 by authorities in the city. Credit: 杨鑫YangXin via Storyful