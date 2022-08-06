Rivals for Kenya's presidency hold final rallies before vote

STORY: Deputy president and Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate, William Ruto and veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga of Azimio la Umoja, are fighting it out in a tight election to lead East Africa’s most well off economy as it grapples with ballooning debt and a cost-of-living crisis.

Kenya's economic output has more than doubled during President Uhuru Kenyatta's 10 years in office, but a debt binge that fuelled growth and investment could cramp his successor's ability to tackle growing hunger and soaring prices.

Odinga, who is Kenyatta's preferred successor has pledged to renegotiate terms for the debt to lengthen its maturity and free up cash to fund social interventions and development.

Ruto, who fell out with Kenyatta says he would reduce borrowing and stimulate small enterprises to help drive growth and generate revenues.