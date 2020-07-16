Rival Michigan Sports Coaches Team Up to Promote Mask Wearing

Rival college sports coaches in Michigan promoted the ‘Mask Up Michigan’ campaign in a video shared on July 15.

Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer announced on July 10 that “individuals are required to wear a face covering whenever they are in an indoor public space.”

In the video, coaches from Michigan State University and the University of Michigan urge the public to wear face coverings.

MSU men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo, MSU football coach Mel Tucker, MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant, U-M football coach Jim Harbaugh, U-M men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard, and U-M women’s basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico appear in the public service announcement, according to local media. Credit: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services via Storyful