Rival groups and police clash at London railway station
Some people were left needing medical attention, while pictures taken by a Reuters photographer showed one of the injured men being carried by an anti-racism protester.
Far-right activists took to London's streets on Saturday, vowing to protect historic monuments that have been targeted on the fringes of recent Black Lives Matter marches. They have clashed with some anti-racism groups, as well as police, across central London.
