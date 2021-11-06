Rittenhouse trial Week 1 legal assessment: 'Bit of a tough week for prosecution'

The Canadian Press

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — It took only seven minutes of the Manchester derby to be in no doubt about the parlous state of United. When Eric Bailly clumsily intercepted João Cancelo’s cross to divert the ball into his own net it was the start of another agonizing Old Trafford encounter with a now far superior rival. The only surprise from Saturday’s derby was United escaping with a 2-0 loss to Manchester City after Bernardo Silva beat goalkeeper David De Gea at his near post in stoppage time. Hu