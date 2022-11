The Canadian Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL this season is as competitive as ever, with all-time record rates of close games and comeback wins. Only a scant few teams are either out of contention or way ahead of the pack. That also means a collective increase in the amount of flaws across the league. The Minnesota Vikings had theirs dreadfully exposed and exacerbated in a 40-3 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys. “Sometimes these games are good to wake you up a bit and realize that you’ve got to bring it every single w