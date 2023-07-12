Rishi Sunak: ‘Ukraine’s future is in NATO’
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praised the extraordinary courage and determination displayed by the Ukrainian people throughout 500 days since the start of the war. Speaking on behalf of the G7, he reiterated their unwavering dedication to providing Ukraine with long-term bilateral security agreements. Sunak emphasised that while these commitments should not be seen as a replacement for Ukraine's ambition to join NATO, they represent a significant step forward towards that objective.