Rishi Sunak meets his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson

The Canadian Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military on Friday directed the evacuation of northern Gaza, a region that is home to 1.1 million people — about half of the territory's population — within 24 hours, a U.N. spokesman said. This could signal an impending ground offensive, though the Israeli military has not yet confirmed such an appeal. On Thursday it said that while it was preparing, a decision has not yet been made. The order, delivered to the U.N., comes as Israel presses an offensive against Hamas m