Rishi Sunak meets his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson
Rishi Sunak meets Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson on a visit to the Scandinavian country, before attending the Joint Expeditionary Force heads of state meeting in Gotland. .
DeSantis wrote on X that it was absurd that Trump would "attack our friend and ally, Israel, much less praise Hezbollah terrorists as 'very smart.'"
Ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg got $2M in Trump Org severance. And $2M happened to be his fine last year after he kept Trump safe in a NY tax-fraud trial.
Air Canada took one of their Montreal-based B787 first officers out of service on Monday after discovering posts that allegedly showed the pilot holding offensive signs at a Palestine protest.
ReutersAfter nine days of chaos sparked by the sudden downfall of Kevin McCarthy, House Republicans have finally nominated a successor for the Speaker’s gavel: Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), McCarthy’s longtime number two.In a secret ballot vote held behind closed doors on Wednesday morning, 113 lawmakers chose Scalise, with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) earning 99 votes, a source familiar with the proceeding told The Daily Beast.For the bitterly divided House GOP, however, a resolution to their leadership
‘We don’t have to bother with him and the nonsense he spouts,’ says communications minister
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Steve Scalise ended his bid to become House speaker late Thursday after hardline holdouts refused to back the party’s nominee, throwing the GOP majority into deeper chaos and leaving the chamber still unable to function. Scalise told GOP colleagues at a closed-door evening meeting of his decision and pointedly declined to announce backing for anyone else, including his chief rival, Rep. Jim Jordan, the far-right Judiciary Committee chairman backed by Donald Trump who
“Looks like he’s boxed them up, taped up the box, and sent them to long-term storage,” said Glenn Kirschner.
Barbara McQuade explained why the former president now has a critical decision to make in his election interference case, which could end with even more scrutiny.
Jim Jordan has long denied he knew anything about the alleged abuse by Richard Strauss against OSU students
The actor delivered an epic takedown of the ex-president and a solution at the “Stop Trump Summit.”
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has had a tough year at home and on the global stage, pushing his support as low as it has ever been, but his backers still see him as the Liberal Party's best chance to secure a historic fourth term in the next election. Trudeau, 51, has defied low polling numbers before, to win three elections, starting in 2015. Last month, the Conservatives led the Liberals 39% to 30%, an Ipsos poll showed.
JERUSALEM (AP) — In the three and a half decades since it began as an underground militant group, Hamas has pursued a consistently violent strategy aimed at rolling back Israeli rule — and it has made steady progress despite bringing enormous suffering to both sides of the conflict. But its stunning incursion into Israel over the weekend marks its deadliest gambit yet, and the already unprecedented response from Israel threatens to bring an end to its 16-year rule over the Gaza Strip. Israel's r
The public’s impressions of the Republican Party and its leaders in Congress have worsened amid a leadership crisis in the House of Representatives, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, with Republican-aligned Americans divided over how the GOP should govern.
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado judge has rejected an attempt by former President Donald Trump to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to keep him off the state ballot, ruling that his objections on free-speech grounds did not apply. Trump’s attorneys argued that a Colorado law protecting people from being sued over exercising their free speech rights shielded him from the lawsuit, but Colorado District Judge Sarah Wallace said that law doesn’t apply in this case. The law also conflicted with a state requireme
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military on Friday directed the evacuation of northern Gaza, a region that is home to 1.1 million people — about half of the territory's population — within 24 hours, a U.N. spokesman said. This could signal an impending ground offensive, though the Israeli military has not yet confirmed such an appeal. On Thursday it said that while it was preparing, a decision has not yet been made. The order, delivered to the U.N., comes as Israel presses an offensive against Hamas m
A trial may offer clarity about why, exactly, the former president squirreled away government records at Mar-a-Lago.
The "Late Show" host mocked the former president after he slammed technical issues at a Florida speech on Wednesday.
Israel has targeted bases used by Hamas’ commando force Nukhba, which it says led the incursion into southern Israel and carried out the first wave of the massacre.
A Montreal woman, caught on tape brutally berating a driver with a Palestine flag, has sparked concerns of rising hate crimes against Muslim and Jewish citizens in light of the Israel-Hamas war.
All six of Santos' fellow freshmen New York Republicans now support an effort to kick him out of Congress.