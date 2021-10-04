Rise of Kilauea Volcano Lava Lake Slowing, Officials Say

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the rise of the 134-acre lava lake in the Kilauea volcano’s Halema’uma’u crater was slowing.

During an overflight on Friday, October 1, the agency said scientists observed “fewer fountaining sites in the center of the lake as compared to previous day.”

Video shared to Twitter by USGS Volcanoes, shows a bird’s-eye view of Kilauea volcano’s Halema’uma’u crater. The lava lake had risen 26 m (85 ft) since eruption began on September 29, the USGS said. Credit: United States Geological Survey (USGS) via Storyful