Rise in anti-semitism unites people in Jewish community during Passover
Members of the Jewish Community Synagogue in North Palm Beach hosted a Passover seder dinner for members of the community amid a rise in antisemitism.
A blizzard caused multiple road closures and disrupted travel in eastern North Dakota on Wednesday, April 5, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT).The blizzard dumped several inches of snow in the state overnight, the National Weather Service said. The NDDOT issued a no-travel advisory for the eastern part of the state and had closed parts of two of its major interstates.This footage was released by the Walsh County Sheriff’s Office and shows heavy snow accumulation in Highways 81, 18 and 17, near Grafton, North Dakota. Credit: Walsh County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful
The Golden Beach mega-mansion sits on one-and-a-half acres with 250 feet of ocean frontage.
Story was targeted as part of tabloid mag’s ‘catch-and-kill’ effort
Witnesses overheard Erik Tadeo Ramirez bragging on a phone call about stealing money from the Cartel del Noreste while he was at a house party.
The United States, Britain, Albania and Malta walked out on Russia's envoy for children's rights - whom the International Criminal Court wants to arrest on war crimes charges - as she spoke by video to U.N. Security Council members on Wednesday. Britain and the United States blocked the informal meeting on Ukraine, convened by Russia to focus on "evacuating children from conflict zones," from being webcast by the United Nations.
Judge Eric Davis opened Wednesday's hearing with a clear signal to attorneys that the Capitol riot should be "stayed away from"
The schoolboy was also found guilty of seven sexual assaults.
A Calgary pastor charged with hate-motivated crimes stemming from an altercation at a children's library drag event has been arrested again, the third time in the past five weeks. Derek Reimer appeared briefly before a justice of the peace on Wednesday as the Crown indicated it plans to apply to revoke his bail. Reimer was protesting near another drag storytime event when he was arrested on outstanding warrants. He now faces eight new offences, including criminal harassment, causing a disturbanc
VANCOUVER — The garbage trucks moved slowly down Hastings Street, to the shouts and protests of residents of a homeless encampment on the sidewalks of Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. Into the compactors went tents, suitcases, mattresses and furniture, crushed with bags of garbage and other detritus. The implementation of a city decree to clear the encampment on Wednesday, backed by dozens of a police, was met with frustration from residents and their advocates who wonder where they'll sleep next,
RCMP in Prince George, a city in northern B.C. located about 500 kilometres north of Vancouver, are investigating their fourth homicide in less than two months. Investigators believe all four deaths are "related to the drug subculture in Prince George," according to RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper. She said although the violence has been directed at people involved in the drug trade, there is also a threat to public safety. "We are advising the public that those responsible for these crimes are violen
Michelle Duggar and her older daughters — Jana, Jill, Jessa, Jinger and Joy-Anna — all wore pants for their reunion while the younger girls stuck to the family tradition of wearing skirts
Seven-year-old Saad Umer joined a crowd in a poor neighbourhood in the Pakistani city of Karachi rushing to get a handout of flour and a little cash from a charity trying to help the most vulnerable cope with runaway prices. Saad and 10 others, all women and children, were killed in the latest in a series of deadly scrambles for food as Pakistan struggles with its most serious economic crisis in years. Zada said the distribution of aid should have been better organised, with police supervision of the hungry and desperate seeking help.
Felicia LoAlbo-Melendez's mother said her daughter contacted the school several times about being bullied before she was found dead in an apparent suicide
MONTREAL — Authorities investigating the disappearance of an Akwesasne, Que., man whose boat was found near the bodies of eight migrants pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week confirmed Tuesday he is connected to the case. In a statement, Akwesasne Mohawk police said Casey Oakes, 30, is linked to the tragic discovery, but they didn't provide further details. "Akwesasne Mohawk police investigators now believe Casey Oakes was connected to the eight deceased victims recovered from the water o
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, who is being sought for war crimes for deporting children from Ukraine, told a U.N. meeting Wednesday that they were taken for their safety and Moscow is coordinating with international organizations to return them to their families. Ambassadors from Western countries boycotted the informal U.N. Security Council meeting, sending low-level diplomats instead. And diplomats from the United States, Britain, Albania and Malta walked o
Ron DeSantis on Monday quietly removed the need for training or background checks to carry concealed firearms.
Ontario Provincial Police have charged another woman in connection with the abduction Elnaz Hajtamiri, who has been missing for nearly 16 months. In a news release, police said 35-year-old Etobicoke resident Dominique Ewan was arrested Tuesday and charged with kidnapping, fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime. She was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood, Ont., on May 16, police said Wednesday. Police have said Hajtamiri was forcibl
To me and many other women concerned with maintaining our sex-based rights, it’s a great relief that Kemi Badenoch, in her role as minister for women and equalities, asked the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) to advise on the potential clarification of the definition of “sex” under the Equality Act. This is necessary because, while sensible people understand the term to mean either male or female, some companies, charities and other organisations seem rather confused.
EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith must explain to Albertans why she discussed a criminal case with the accused before his trial, whether she still believes such calls are OK and whether she will continue to have these conversations, legal experts and political scientists say. They say the premier's actions are a violation of the democratic firewall separating politicians from court cases and that Smith's strategy to stay silent and threaten to sue media ensures the controversy will be alive for
Police earlier said the Nashville shooter had ‘acted totally alone’