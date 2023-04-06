Rise in anti-semitism unites people in Jewish community during Passover

Reuters

Seven-year-old Saad Umer joined a crowd in a poor neighbourhood in the Pakistani city of Karachi rushing to get a handout of flour and a little cash from a charity trying to help the most vulnerable cope with runaway prices. Saad and 10 others, all women and children, were killed in the latest in a series of deadly scrambles for food as Pakistan struggles with its most serious economic crisis in years. Zada said the distribution of aid should have been better organised, with police supervision of the hungry and desperate seeking help.