Rioting Leaves Trail of Destruction in Dublin City Center

A trail of destruction greeted morning commuters in Dublin on Friday, November 24, after a night of rioting in the city saw stores looted, and police and public transport vehicles damaged and burned.

Thirty-four people were arrested, police said. Eleven police vehicles, several buses, and a tram were destroyed.

The violence came after people gathered at the scene of a stabbing in the city center on Thursday afternoon in which three children were wounded. A suspect in his 40s was arrested.

“We have not seen a public order situation like this before, this may be behaviour that is apparent in other countries, but I think that we’ve seen an element of radicalisation. We have seen a group of people that take literally a thimble full of facts and make hateful assumptions and then conduct themselves in a way which is riotous,” Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said.

Footage by Naoise O Muiri shows the cleanup in Dublin on Friday. Credit: Naoise O Muiri via Storyful