Riot Police Clash With Protestors During George Floyd Demonstration in Atlanta

Demonstrators and police clashed in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 29, during a protest against the death of George Floyd. Footage uploaded to Twitter shows a line of police cars and tanks boxing in a crowd of protestors.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was seen pinning Floyd to the ground amid his cries of “I can’t breathe,” was arrested on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges on Friday, May 29. Credit: @Fox_Portion via Storyful