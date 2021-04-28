Rio Ruiz's diving stop
Rio Ruiz makes a diving stop at second to retire Rougned Odor in the 6th inning
Rio Ruiz makes a diving stop at second to retire Rougned Odor in the 6th inning
NHL prospect Marco Rossi says he's just happy to be alive amid an exhaustive and ongoing battle with COVID-19 complications, including myocarditis.
The "fight" will be held in Miami.
Meanwhile Jerry Jones talked NFL draft, where there's significant interest in what Dallas does with the No. 10 pick.
The story behind golfer Michael Visacki's emotional call to his father after qualifying for his first PGA Tour event.
Conor McGregor is cashing in, but don't expect him to stop promoting the booze brand.
Czech league team Orli Znojmo, where Frycer had been head coach since 2018, said on its website Tuesday that Frycer died after an unspecified brief illness.
The league and Turner Sports on Tuesday announced a seven-year agreement that begins next season.
If you're going to see the Bucks play the Nets on Sunday, you can get your vaccine while you're at the game.
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen updates his injury status and when he could return to play.
A pair of Champions League semifinals get underway, with key clashes in Premier League and Serie A as well.
French striker Karim Benzema has lead Real Madrid's charge towards yet another Champions League final.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
Brown was reportedly beaten by multiple attackers and hit on his head with a bottle outside a Miami strip club.
LYON, France — Europe's most successful women's soccer team has hired a woman as its coach for the first time with Lyon's appointment of Sonia Bompastor to replace Jean-Luc Vasseur. The seven-time European champion on Tuesday parted ways with Vasseur after the team recently was knocked out of the Women's Champions League at the quarterfinal stage. Lyon had won five consecutive Champions League titles but was eliminated by French rival Paris Saint-Germain this season. The 14-time French champions also trail PSG in the domestic league by one point. The 40-year-old Bompastor, a former France midfielder and defender who played six seasons at Lyon, has a contract through June 2023. She was director of Lyon's women's academy for the past eight years. “I am a competitor, and I like challenges,” Bompastor said. “We have everything we need to win the title and rediscover the (Lyon) DNA on the pitch. I’m going to put that into place.” Vasseur was the UEFA women's coach of the year in 2019-20, his first season with Lyon. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
There are over 1,500 players in the college basketball transfer portal this offseason, which means lots of faces in new places. Which commitments stand out the most so far?
The Basketball Hall of Famer joined the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast and shared his take on the growing trend of load management in the NBA. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
Rob Manfred has another possible change in mind for baseball.
Have you made it this far in your fantasy basketball seasons and looking towards a trophy? Here's everything you need to know.
Trevor Lawrence, to nobody's surprise, is the BetMGM favorite to win offensive rookie of the year.
MADRID — Real Madrid and Chelsea drew 1-1 in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday, with Christian Pulisic becoming the first American to score in the tournament’s last four. Karim Benzema equalized for Madrid on a rainy night at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in the first Champions League match since the controversial Super League folded last week amid widespread criticism. The largely closed breakaway competition would have had Real Madrid as one of its leaders, and Chelsea also was among its founding members before being one of the first to give up on the idea along with the other English clubs. Madrid didn’t officially back out of the Super League but had downplayed the possibility of retaliation by UEFA in its Champions League matches. There were no refereeing controversies in Tuesday's match. Chelsea got off to a fast start and had chances to add to its lead after Pulisic opened the scoring with a nice finish in the 14th minute. Madrid evened the match on Benzema’s volley from inside the area in the 29th, and there were few significant chances either way during the rest of the game. The second leg is on May 5 in London. Manchester City hosts Paris Saint-Germain in the other semifinal on Wednesday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press